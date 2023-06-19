2023 Rangers Recap: Week 12

2023 Season Record: 44-27

2023 Series Record: 16-6-1

The Rangers worst week since the beginning of May when they lost the series to the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs.

GAME 65: 6-9 Loss vs Los Angeles Angels (12 innings)

Monday’s game was definitely one of the more frustrating Rangers games in a while. Going 4-for-21 with runners in scoring position, Texas had plenty of opportunities to win this game, especially in the 9th inning on to walk it off.

GAME 66: 3-7 Loss vs Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe both went 3-for-5 in this game, accounting for all the RBIs but it wasn’t enough for the team.

Thus continuing their losing streak to three.

GAME 67: 6-3 Win vs Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Semien and Cory Seager went back-to-back with homers for the first time this season to help lift the Rangers to their first win of this series.

Andrew Heaney only went 3.2 innings and gave up one run on five hits and four walks but using 95 pitches in such a short outing quickly had the Rangers going to the bullpen.

Grant Anderson and Josh Sborz each pitched two scoreless innings, with Anderson going 2.1. Combined they gave up just one walk and struck out 4.

GAME 68: 3-5 Loss vs Los Angeles Angels

Texas couldn’t manage a split in this series.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched well enough to get the win but just didn’t have the offense behind him. He went seven innings, and gave up just three runs on five hits and two walks, striking out nine.

GAME 69: 1-2 Loss vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Rangers scored their lone run thanks to a leadoff solo-homer by Leody Taveras in the third inning. Unfortunately all the Blue Jays needed was a 2-run homer in the fifth inning for them to claim the win.

GAME 70: 4-2 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays

Texas created a pattern this week of losing two games then winning one, which isn’t the best pattern and hopefully doesn’t continue.

Josh Jung and Jonah Heim went back-to-back in this game early, in the second inning to give the Rangers an early lead that they were able to hold onto.

Dane Dunning pitched a solid six innings and gave up just two runs on six hits and a walk.

GAME 71: 11-7 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays

After having his start pushed back thanks to a blister, Jon Gray did not have his stuff ready today. Going just 2.1 innings, Gray gave up six runs on six hits and three walks.

The offense however, was able to rally and win the series. A three-run fourth, fifth, and seventh inning helped the Rangers get their biggest comeback win of the season.