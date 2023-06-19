Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the bottom of the lineup getting it done for the Texas Rangers in their comeback yesterday.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers enjoyed one of their better wins of the season, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers broke their RISP dry spell to overcome the Blue Jays in the finale.

Landry notes that Jacob deGrom has begun the process of rehabbing following UCL surgery.

McFarland writes that deGrom is back with the team and that his timeline for a return is August of next year.

Jeff Wilson writes that deGrom is hoping to take the Jake Odorizzi route of being a useful teammate while he’s out of action.

Landry took questions from inquiring Rangers fans in her latest inbox.

Mike Axisa has the Rangers taking prep OF Walker Jenkins with the No. 4 overall pick in a CBS Sports MLB mock draft.

And, despite a rough week, Will Leitch still has the Rangers at No. 3 in the latest MLB dot com Power Rankings.

Have a nice day!