Minor league update for 6/18/23

Dylan MacLean started for Down East and allowed two runs in two innings on three hits and four walks, striking out three. Nick Lockhart threw two scoreless innings, striking out three. D.J. McCarty allowed five runs in three innings, walking four and striking out two. Kai Wynyard struck out two in a scoreless inning. Adrian Rodriguez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Tommy Specht and Cam Cauley each had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Mitch Bratt allowed two runs in 5.1 IP for Hickory, striking out six, walking one and allowing a home run.

Tucker Mitchell homered and walked. Maximo Acosta doubled and walked. Cody Freeman singled and walked. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz had a hit.

Hickory box score

Owen White started for Frisco, going three innings, allowing one run, walking one and striking out three. Justin Slaten allowed a run in two innings, striking out two and walking one. Danny Duffy went one inning, allowing one run, striking out one and walking two. Alex Speas threw 1.1 scoreless, striking out three and walking one.

Aaron Zavala doubled and homered. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of walks and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto started for Round Rock, striking out three in three scoreless innings. Spencer Howard allowed a pair of runs in two innings, striking out three and walking two. Taylor Hearn allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out one and walking one. Chase Lee struck out five in two scoreless innings. Jake Latz struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Brad Miller was 1 for 5 while playing left field. Davis Wendzel was 3 for 4 with two doubles. J.P. Martinez had a pair of hits and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Blaine Crim had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score