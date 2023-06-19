Leon clears waivers, outrighted to Round Rock

Over the weekend, it was announced by the Texas Rangers that catcher Sandy Leon had cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to AAA Round Rock.

Leon had been designated for assignment last week when the Rangers opted to bring up Sam Huff to take his place on the major league bench. It was a bit of a curious decision, given that the Rangers still haven’t filled the 40 man roster spot that was opened up by Leon being DFA’d, and given that Huff’s only action since being promoted has been to come in for defensive purposes late in Sunday’s 11-7 win.

Leon will presumably get some reps for Round Rock and be available should either Sam Huff get traded in the next six weeks or Mitch Garver get banged up again. Texas would have to add him back to the 40 man roster, of course, but he’s around, if needed.