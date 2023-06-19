Texas Rangers lineup for June 19, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Tanner Banks for the ChiSox.

Texas heads out on the road to take on the White Sox in Chicago. It is the regular group o’ nine, though Ezequiel Duran has moved up to 7 and Mitch Garver dropped down to 8, while Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe have swapped places.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Duran — LF

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -135 favorites.