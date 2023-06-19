45-27 - Rangers sustain streak on the South Side with 5-2 win over Chicago

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Chicago White Sox scored two runs.

For all the worries right around the time Shohei Ohtani had hit seemingly his dozenth 500 ft opposite field dong against the Rangers last week, Texas has stabilized for a bit of a winning streak.

Fresh off grabbing a series against Toronto, tonight the Rangers claimed a third game in a row with the series-opening win over Chicago.

The Rangers mixed things up a little by dropping Nathaniel Lowe down in the lineup with Josh Jung elevated to the No. 3 hitter job. Jung responded immediately with a single and run scored in the 1st and added a solo dinger in the 3rd. Later, Mitch Garver drove in Lowe to make it 3-0. Lowe reached base three times tonight in his less demanding spot hitting 5th.

Meanwhile, Texas starter Andrew Heaney was on cruise control for much of the evening before allowing back-to-back solo home runs before he could complete six frames. The bullpen tidied up for Heaney with 3 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief.

Still, with the game 3-2 heading into the late innings, the Rangers did what they’ve done best this season which is add to their leads as Jonah Heim slapped a bases loaded single in the top of the 7th to give Texas a more comfy lead and eventual final score.

Player of the Game: Jung wants a third straight Rookie of the Month trophy and, hey, maybe an All-Star game start to while we’re at it.

Jung finished the night 3-for-5 in his debut as the new No. 3 hitter.

Up Next: More Rangers vs. White Sox with RHP Nathan Eovaldi next up for Texas against RHP Dylan Cease for Chicago.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and you can check it out via BS Southwest.