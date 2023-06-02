Minor league update for 6/1/23

Joseph Montalvo started for Down East and went 6.1 IP, allowing one run, striking out seven and issuing no walks, lowering his ERA on the year to 2.02. Nick Lockhart threw 1.2 scoreless, striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Ian Moller had a hit. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Josh Stephan made his return from the injured list and went four innings, striking out two, walking no one and allowing one run. Abi Ortiz doubled.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Owen White threw six innings, giving up two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out five and walking one. Alex Speas struck out all three batters he faced. Antoine Kelly struck out two batters in two shutout innings.

Thomas Saggese, Dustin Harris and Aaron Zavala each had one hit apiece.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn started for Round Rock and threw 3.2 IP, allowing one run on five walks and two Ks. Chase Lee allowed a run on a solo shot in 1.1 IP, walking one and striking out three. Grant Wolfram struck out one and walked one in 0.2 IP.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Sam Huff homered.

Round Rock box score