Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers’ need for bullpen arms and how a possible option in Chicago’s Liam Hendricks, who happens to be an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, might not be one of them.

Grant also writes about how things are coming to a head between the Rangers and MLB/Bally and Diamond Sports Group.

Jeff Wilson writes in his Friday newsletter that despite the past two months, the pundits are still expecting the AL West to belong to the Astros.

In case you missed it, the Rangers shipped off recently-DFA’d pitcher Ricky Vanasco to the Dodgers.

Wilson also wrote about Vanasco, who was touching triple digits once upon a time before his TJ surgery.

Grant continues with talk of the Rangers’ historic start with five things we learned from a stellar month of May.

MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis has his latest mock draft where he’s got the Rangers taking a high school outfielder.

And The Athletic’s Eno Sarris caught up with Marcus Semien to discuss the psychology of switching teams. Semien, as you’ll recall, got off to a pretty awful start in his first year with the Rangers last season.