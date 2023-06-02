Texas Rangers lineup for June 2, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Luis Castillo for the Mariners.

Texas comes off a successful road trip and a restful Thursday off day to start a home series against the hated Mariners of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle is starting Luis Castillo, who I always think of as a lefthanded pitcher even though he is righthanded. Since he is righthanded, they have a bunch of lefties and switch hitters in the lineup.

With Mitch Garver newly activated, Bruce Bochy has decided to mess with all of us by having Sandy Leon catch and Robbie Grossman play DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Mariners are at -115 and the Rangers at -105 on the betting line.