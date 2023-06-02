Evan Carter deactivated from Frisco roster

Texas Rangers minor league outfielder Evan Carter has been removed from the active roster of the Frisco Roughriders and placed on the Developmental List, it was announced today. J.P. Martinez, who has been on a rehab assignment with Hickory, is now on the Frisco active roster.

Carter, the Rangers’ top prospect and a consensus top 20 prospect in MLB, put up a .343/.500/.543 slash line in April that had us talking about the possibility of him being in the majors before the All Star Break. He slashed just .236/.333/.281 in May, however, and after an 0 for 4 day yesterday, the Rangers are wanting to get him a bit of rest, per Kennedi Landry. Landry notes that Carter has had some issues since getting hit in the hand with a pitch in late April, and so he’s getting a short break and is expected to return to the roster next week.

Carter, who doesn’t turn 21 until August, offers a terrific combination of plate discipline, hitting ability, speed, and defense, and before the HBP he was showing impressive power as well. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be an impact player at the major league level quite soon.