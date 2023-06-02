36-20 - Pitchers’ duel goes Gray’s way as Rangers take opener 2-0

The Texas Rangers managed scored two runs and it was enough as the Seattle Mariners did not score.

The thing we know about the Seattle Mariners is that they’ve got really good starting pitching and tonight, their best starter was on the bump having himself a really good game. Righty Luis Castillo went seven innings for Seattle and allowed a run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts. In most cases, that would be good enough for a victory.

However, the thing we know about the Texas Rangers is that they’ve morphed into a team that is no slough in the rotation themselves. Fresh off a 4-0 May, Jon Gray was up to the task of matching Castillo and then some.

Gray went seven innings himself and held the M’s scoreless on two hits with a walk and five Ks. It was the fifth consecutive start for Gray where he has allowed one or fewer runs.

With Texas doing just a little more to squeak out a run on a sacrifice fly that scored Marcus Semien after he had extended his hitting streak to 21 games, the Rangers turned to new bullpen hero Grant Anderson for a scoreless 8th with Gray at only 82 pitches.

The Rangers got an insurance run in the 9th to allow closer Will Smith a little breathing room as he picked up his 10th save in 2023.

Player of the Game:

Up Next: The Rangers will try to make things a little easier by scoring some more runs tomorrow afternoon with LHP Andrew Heaney set to start for Texas against RHP Bryan Woo making his MLB debut for Seattle.

Saturday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will air on BS Southwest.