Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Josh Jung moved up in the lineup and continued to produce as the Texas Rangers took the opener in Chicago.

Evan Grant ponders if Jung’s move is permanent or if Bruce Bochy just saw an opportunity against a left-handed starter.

Matt Fisher takes a look at what the Rangers can expect for the rest of this week in the Windy City.

Grant writes that Andrew Heaney was able to reset in last night’s win after a difficult month of June.

Ben Clemens writes that Marcus Semien continues to be a durable superstar-caliber player who flies under the radar.

Grant writes about the Rangers having top candidates for the four major end-of-the-season awards as we near the halfway point of the 2023 season.

The Rangers remain in a tier alone with just the Rays at the top of the FanGraphs power rankings while The Athletic has Texas behind Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

And, Mark Feinsand names ten players who could be traded this summer with the Rangers as fits for a few of them.

Have a nice day!