Texas Rangers lineup for June 20, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starters are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Dylan Cease for the ChiSox.

Texas looks to continue winning games, and will do so with their new-look, Jung batting third, Lowe batting fifth batting order.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Duran — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -130 favorites.