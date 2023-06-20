Harris, White to AAA, Galan, Corniell to high-A

There are a bunch of moves within the Texas Rangers’ minor league system today, in advance of all the full season affiliates coming off Monday’s off day.

Pitcher Owen White and outfielder Dustin Harris have been promoted from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock. Harris and White are both on the 40 man roster, and there was some speculation that each might start the year at AAA Round Rock, rather than returning to AA Frisco.

Harris hasn’t performed as well as I think would have been hoped, having slashing .245/.374/.406 on the year, though he was stolen 24 bases in 26 attempts. As a corner outfielder/first baseman, he’s going to have to hit for more power going forward than he has so far this season, and he has shown more power in the past.

White had a brief cameo in the majors on June 13, pitching behind starter Cody Bradford against the Angels in Arlington, then was optioned back to AA Frisco. On the year for Frisco he has a 3.51 ERA in 56.1 IP, with 23 walks against 48 Ks.

Evan Carter has been activated from the 7 day injured list and is back with Frisco currently. Pitcher Kyle Funkhouser, meanwhile, has been placed on the 7 day injured list for Frisco.

Meanwhile, outfielder Yosy Galan and pitcher Jose Corniell have been promoted from low-A Down East to high-A Hickory. Corniell, who turns 20 next month, has a 2.70 ERA in 43.1 IP over 10 appearances for Down East, with 56 Ks against 14 walks. The 22 year old Galan is slashing .229/.333/.492 for Down East.

Outfielder Angel Aponte is going from Hickory to Down East. Aponte has slashed .191/.253/.286 this season.