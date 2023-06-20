45-28 - Baseball is an unserious sport, Rangers lose

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Chicago White Sox scored seven runs*

*This was the winning run in a baseball game in 2023:

Can there be even one aspect of this sport that isn’t actively trying to sap our desire to care about it?

Player of the Game: Corey Seager is the only one getting a chicago dog tonight.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to earn a series win with LHP Martin Perez set to pitch for Texas against RHP Michael Kopech for Chicago.

The Wednesday evening first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.