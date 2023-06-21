Minor league update for 6/20/23

Brayan Mendoza started for Down, East, going four innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk, striking out two. Wyatt Sparks threw two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one.

Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Tommy Specht had a hit, two walks and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had two walks and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a double and two walks.

Down East box score

Dane Acker threw 4.2 IP, allowing two runs on three hits (including a homer) and a walk, striking out six. Jose Corniell, in his high-A debut, threw four innings, allowing a solo home run, walking one and striking out six.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 3 with a homer. Daniel Mateo homered. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Antoine Kelly threw 0.2 IP for Frisco, striking out one. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Brad Miller, continuing his rehab assignment, was 0 for 4 with a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of doubles and a homer. Thomas Saggese was 4 for 4 with a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans went four innings, allowing one run on a solo homer, striking out seven and walking two. Cole Winn threw three shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kyle Cody allowed a run in an inning of work.

J.P. Martinez was 4 for 4 with two walks, two doubles, two stolen bases and a homer. Blaine Crim homered. Dustin Harris had a double, a homer and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score