Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Marcus Semien has a comfortable lead among second baseman in balloting for the All Star game, but Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia all also have varying degrees of likelihood to advance to the next round of voting.

The Rangers have promoted Owen White and Dustin Harris to AAA Round Rock, and activated Evan Carter from the IL in Frisco.

Ian Kennedy, who opened the season on the big league roster, was released May 11 after posting a 7.20 ERA over 11 appearances. The Rangers have re-signed him to a minor league deal.

Bruce Bochy was ejected from last night’s game, his second ejection in the last week, for arguing an admittedly egregious call at the plate.

Bochy says that losses like last night’s just have to be left behind you like all of your childhood trauma.