Texas Rangers lineup for June 21, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Michael Kopech for the ChiSox.

It is the rubber match of this three game series in Chicago. Nathaniel Lowe is back in the #3 spot. The Jankster is in the outfield.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favored at -115.