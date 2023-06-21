46-28 - Review this! Heim helps Rangers take finale 6-3

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Chicago White Sox scored three runs.
Last night, Jonah Heim got called for a catcher's violation.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2023
Tonight, he hit a home run and did the challenge motion during his home run trot.
(via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/Ar3I2780RW
Up Next: Believe it or not but the Rangers will enjoy their final day off of the first half on Thursday before embarking on a 17 games in 17 days stretch leading up to the All-Star Game in July.
Texas next ventures over to New York to take on the Yankees at Yankee Stadium beginning at 6:05 pm CT on Friday evening.
