46-28 - Review this! Heim helps Rangers take finale 6-3

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Chicago White Sox scored three runs.

Player of the Game:

Last night, Jonah Heim got called for a catcher's violation.



Tonight, he hit a home run and did the challenge motion during his home run trot.



(via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/Ar3I2780RW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2023

Up Next: Believe it or not but the Rangers will enjoy their final day off of the first half on Thursday before embarking on a 17 games in 17 days stretch leading up to the All-Star Game in July.

Texas next ventures over to New York to take on the Yankees at Yankee Stadium beginning at 6:05 pm CT on Friday evening.