Minor league update for 6/21/22

Down East was rained out.

Josh Stephan started for Hickory, going five innings, allowing three runs, striking out four, walking four and giving up a pair of homers.

Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 5 with a homer. Abi Ortiz had three hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo and Yosy Galan each had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-tourists/2023/06/21/727533#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727533

For Frisco, Danny Duffy threw 1.2 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out two.

Brad Miller was 0 for 4. Evan Carter had a single, a triple and a homer. Thomas Saggese tripled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cardinals-vs-roughriders/2023/06/21/729119#game_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729119