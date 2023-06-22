Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Corey Seager is enjoying the transition to shift-free baseball.

The Rangers are still not clear on how Jonah Heim violated the Buster Posey rule the other night, but have told their catchers not to have their foot on home plate when positioning to take a throw at home plate.

Jonah Heim sent a message about that call by asking for a replay as he rounded the bases following his home run last night.

Martin Perez and Bruce Bochy both think that Jonah Heim needs to be starting at catcher in the All Star game.