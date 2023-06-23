Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant has a mailbag where he answers twitter questions concerning the Rangers’ draft, the trade deadline and deep-dish pizza.

Grant also notes that the Rangers have an All-Star candidate at virtually every position.

MLB Pipeline lists each team’s hottest prospect. Meaning they’re experiencing recent success, not that they’re physically attractive.

And Rob Manfred is slowly learning that he’s the problem.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers are in the Bronx for a three-game series with the hated Yankees starting tonight at 6:05.

Have a nice Friday.