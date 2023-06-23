Minor league update for 6/22/23

Down East and Hickory were both rained out.

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco. He went 3.1 IP, allowed three runs, walked four and struck out three. Alex Speas threw 1.2 scoreless inning, striking out three. Justin Slaten struck out two in two scoreless innings. Antoine Kelly struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Thomas Saggese was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a hit. Evan Carter had a walk.

Jonathan Hernandez had 2.1 scoreless innings for Round Rock, striking out two. Yerry Rodriguez struck out one and walked one in 1.1 IP.

Dustin Harris was 3 for 4 with a triple. Blaine Crim was 2 for 4 with a double and a homer. Davis Wendzel had a hit and three walks. J.P. Martinez had a hit.

