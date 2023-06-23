Texas Rangers lineup for June 23, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees.

Texas starts a three game set against the hated Yankees of New Amsterdam. Mitch Garver is starting behind the plate in place of Jonah Heim, who is getting a day off, while the Gross Man is DHing.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Garver — C

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

6:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -115.