Texas Rangers lineup for June 23, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees.
Texas starts a three game set against the hated Yankees of New Amsterdam. Mitch Garver is starting behind the plate in place of Jonah Heim, who is getting a day off, while the Gross Man is DHing.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Grossman — DH
Garver — C
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
6:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -115.
