47-28 - Rangers eke out a 4-2 win over Yankees in extras

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the New York Yankees scored two runs in 10 innings.

Dane Dunning went seven innings and allowed two runs tonight. That’s pretty good! Unfortunately, with the back of the bullpen perhaps a little overworked in recent days, and with Texas playing these next 17 games in 17 days, Dunning was asked to go an inning longer than he likely would have otherwise which led to the trouble that eventually plated the tying run in the 8th after the Rangers had taken a 2-1 lead earlier in the frame.

Ultimately it didn’t matter as Adolis Garcia’s two-run dong in the 10th gave Texas enough of a cushion to take the opener.

What kind of mattered was the Rangers leaving 10 runners on base throughout the evening to make this game closer than it had to be if only they’d have produced a few more timely hits. Texas still hasn’t quite warmed up that RISP cold snap it seems.

Oh well, a win is a win and especially so on the road against an AL playoff contender. The victory moves the Rangers back to within a game of 20 over .500, their previous high-water mark of the season.

Player of the Game: El Bombi in the Bronx!

Up Next: The Rangers will face the Yankees once more in the middle game of this series with RHP Jon Gray set to pitch for Texas against RHP Luis Severino for New York.

Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.