Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Last night the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees in extra innings at Yankee Stadium for the first time in 20 years.

Dane Dunning was solid and went a season-high 7-plus innings in the win.

Elsewhere, the Rangers have placed Jack Leiter on the developmental list.

MLB dot com’s Bill Ladson writes on Ezequiel Duran facing off against his former org.

Jeff Wilson gives Ranger fans some credit for their diligent All-Star voting.

Wilson also takes a look at some roadblocked Rangers minor leaguers.

Texas will be starting Nate Eovaldi on Sunday against the Yankees in a bit of rotation tinkery.

Finally, MLB is planning to play a series in France in 2025, and Evan Grant says the Rangers would be a perfect fit for the trip.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Yankees today at 3:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

