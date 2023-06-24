Minor league update for 6/23/23

Brock Porter got the start for the Wood Ducks and went three innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing one run. Aidan Curry threw two scoreless, walking two and striking out one. Joseph Montalvo struck out five and walked one in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits. Ian Moller had a single and a double.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Larson Kindreich went four innings, allowing one run, walking four and striking out six. Winston Santos also allowed one run in four innings, striking out five and not walking anyone.

Abi Ortiz was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and a walk. Cody Freeman was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Maximo Acosta and Tucker Mitchell each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Grant Wolfram threw 2.2 scoreless innings for Frisco, striking out four. Michael Brewer struck out two and walked one in two scoreless innings.

Brad Miller, continuing his rehab stint, was 1 for 3 with a walk. Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala were also 1 for 3 with a walk. Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna each had hits.

Frisco box score

Owen White made his AAA debut for the Express, allowing two runs in five innings, walking three and striking out four. Ian Kennedy is back and threw a scoreless inning. Ryan Tepera threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Marc Church allowed a run in an inning of work, walking one and striking out one.

Round Rock box score