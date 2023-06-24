Texas Rangers lineup for June 24, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Luis Severino for the Yankees.
After last night’s thrilling extra inning victory, Texas will look to make it two in a row and clinch a series win against the Hated Yankees. Bruce Bochy is going with the A Lineup for today’s game.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Garver — DH
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -140 favorites.
