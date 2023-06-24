Leclerc to the i.l., Rodriguez recalled

The Texas Rangers placed pitcher Jose Leclerc on the 15 day injured list retroactive to June 21 due to a sprained ankle, it was announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher Yerry Rodriguez.

Leclerc has been inconsistent this season, but has been trending upward of late, with seven of his last eight appearances being scoreless outings, in which he has allowed opponents a .161/.257/.258 slash line in 9.1 IP, with 10 Ks against 4 walks. The one outing where he was scored upon was a particularly bad outing, the three run, 0.1 IP game against the Angels where he allowed a pair of walks and a bomb.

Yerry returns to the active roster, though it seems unlikely he will pitch in meaningful situations. He has largely been relegated to mop-up duty in his previous brief stints in the major league pen this year.

With the Rangers about to play the second game of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days leading up to the All Star Break, the pen usage is going to be something to keep an eye on. John King and Joe Barlow were used in the 8th and 9th innings of a close game yesterday, in part because Josh Sborz needed additional rest despite the team coming off an off day.

Chad Bradford is currently in the bullpen, but has not been used since his spot start on June 13 (which, coincidentally enough, was the game Leclerc got lit up in I mentioned earlier). Bradford appears to be getting held back in case they want to spot start him, or in case they need someone as a true long reliever. Yerry will likely be in a mopup role. That leaves six pitchers who Bochy will be looking to to pitch meaningful innings over the next two-plus weeks.