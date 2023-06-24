47-29 - Bats go flaccid as Rangers succumb to shutout loss in New York

The Texas Rangers didn’t score a run while the New York Yankees scored a run.

Well, that was boring.

Ten more runners left on base for Texas who went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position, ironically the one hit failed to actually score the run as Nathaniel Lowe was thrown out at home.

Player of the Game: Tough luck for Jon Gray who was pretty good today, albeit inefficient. Gray allowed a run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 IP and 82 pitches.

Twice now, in his last three starts, Gray has allowed a solo home run only for that to be the only run scored in the game to pin an unjust loss on him.

Up Next: The Rangers will have the difficult task of trying to jumpstart their offense and claim the rubber match of this series against RHP Gerrit Cole for New York. The good news is Texas will counter with RHP Nathan Eovaldi.

Sunday afternoon’s finale from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 12:35 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest.