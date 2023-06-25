Minor league update for 6/24/23

Luis Ramirez started for Down East and went three innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing two runs. Nick Lockhart struck out three and walked one in two shutout innings.

Tommy Specht homered and walked. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of hits. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory, going 1.2 IP and allowing four runs. Gavin Collyer threw two shutout innings, walking two and striking out two.

Maximo Acosta was 3 for 7 with a double and a homer. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Abi Ortiz was 3 for 7 with a double. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score

Danny Duffy threw a pair of innings for Frisco, allowing a run while striking out one.

Brad Miller, continuing his rehab assignment, was 2 for 4 with a homer and a walk. Evan Carter had a pair of hits and a walk. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and a walk.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto started for Round Rock, allowing a run on three hits and a walk in four innings, striking out seven. Chase Lee allowed a run on a solo home run in two innings, striking out one. Taylor Hearn struck out four in two shutout innings. Jake Latz allowed three runs in an inning of work.

Bubba Thompson doubled. Dustin Harris had a double, a walk and a stolen base. J.P. Martinez had a double. Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of walks.

Round Rock box score