Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the New York Yankees yesterday by a score of 1-0.

The DMN’s game story talks about the lessons to take from a difficult June as well as the 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Jose Leclerc landed on the injured list with a sprained ankle, with Yerry Rodriguez being called up to take his place.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read looks at the Rangers who are still alive in the All Star voting.

The DMN notes talk about Nathan Eovaldi identifying a mechanical issue, Travis Jankowski’s hamstring, and Sebastian Walcott’s stateside debut.

Yesterday’s 25 run outburst by the Angels against the Rockies reminds us that the Texas Rangers still have the record for most runs scored in a game.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.