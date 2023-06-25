Texas Rangers lineup for June 25, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

The Rangers will try to take the rubber game in New York against the Yankees and Gerrit Cole today. Nathan Eovaldi is starting on regular rest, with Andrew Heaney’s start being bumped back as a result. There is a little tweaking of the lineup, with Adolis Garcia getting a half day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — RF

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

12:35 p.m. Central start time. Yankees are favorites at -115.