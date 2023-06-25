Game 77 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees

Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees
Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Yankee Stadium
RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Gerrit Cole
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|YANKEES
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Jake Bauers - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|DJ LeMahieu - 3B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Billy McKinney - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jose Trevino - C
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...