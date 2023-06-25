 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 77 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees

Will Nate out-nasty Cole?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: JUN 20 Rangers at White Sox Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees

Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Yankee Stadium

RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

Today's Lineups

RANGERS YANKEES
Marcus Semien - 2B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Harrison Bader - CF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Adolis Garcia - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Josh Jung - 3B Jake Bauers - RF
Jonah Heim - C DJ LeMahieu - 3B
Robbie Grossman - RF Billy McKinney - LF
Ezequiel Duran - LF Anthony Volpe - SS
Leody Taveras - CF Jose Trevino - C
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

Go Rangers!

