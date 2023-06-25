47-30 - Rangers try to sneak one by New York, lose 5-3

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the New York Yankees scored five runs.

Two batters into today’s game and the Rangers did a couple of things that they couldn’t accomplish at all in yesterday’s contest. Firstly, they drove in the run on an RBI hit after Marcus Semien led off the game with a double and Corey Seager brought him home on a single, and secondly, they scored at all.

An inning later, after a Jonah Heim solo blast, Texas once again scored a run via a hit with a man in scoring position as a Leody Taveras double followed an Ezequiel Duran double. All of this output came against Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ tried and true ace and it gave the Rangers an early 3-0 lead.

Couple the fact that the Rangers were making Cole work — as he lasted all of 4 2⁄ 3 innings after throwing 107 pitches — with some success in the first couple of frames and you comprise the good that came from the offense today.

The bad? Well, they had one more hit with runners in scoring position for the rest of the afternoon and because that runner was Nathaniel Lowe, that run did not score as Texas learned their lesson after Lowe was thrown out at home in a similar situation yesterday.

Overall the Rangers went 3-for-10 in RISP situations and left ten on base. For this weekend series, the Rangers left 30 runners on base and went 7-for-30 with runners in scoring position, with two of those hits not actually producing a run. That’s been the story of this series, this road trip, and this month for Texas.

As the bats went cold, the Yankees climbed back to within a run and then eventually went ahead in the 8th when the Rangers were left with John King and Yerry Rodriguez to try to hang onto a one-run lead for some reason. They, uh, did not, as New York scored three runs in the inning to take the lead and eventually the game and series.

Player of the Game: Certainly not me for wasting my Sunday afternoon on this baseball game.

Up Next: The Rangers head back home to open up a series against the Tigers with LHP Andrew Heaney set to make the start in the opener for Texas opposite LHP Matthew Boyd for Detroit.

Monday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.