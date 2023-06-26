2023 Rangers Recap: Week 13

2023 Season Record: 47-30

2023 Series Record: 17-7-1

Leaving runners on base was the name of the game this week. The Rangers stranded 54 base runners this week and went 14 for 56 with runners in scoring position.

GAME 72: 5-2 Win @ Chicago White Sox

Texas moved Josh Jung higher in the lineup for the next two games, batting third instead of his usual spot at 5th. And it paid off. Jung went 3-for-5 and scored two runs in the game, one of which being a solo homer.

Andrew Heaney looked more comfortable than his last few starts, going 5.2 innings. His two runs he gave up on five hits were both solo homers, he didn’t walk anyone and struck out six.

The Rangers went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and had nine left on base for the game.

GAME 73: 6-7 Loss @ Chicago White Sox

This was the very stupid ending game with the blocking the plate room that it seems like New York review read into way more than what the rule is/actually meant for.

Texas went 3-for-12 with RISP and once gain had nine LOB.

GAME 74: 6-3 Win @ Chicago White Sox

Hero of the game Jonah Heim went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in this game and had a 10/10 response to the call in New York the night before:

LOL Jonah Heim pic.twitter.com/RXtQwIEN6i — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) June 22, 2023

Perez went 7 innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks.

The Rangers went 2-for-5 with RISP and had six LOB.

GAME 75: 4-2 Win @ New York Yankees

Texas opened the weekend series at the Yankees with an extra innings win. Thanks to Adolis Garcia’s two-run home run in the 10th inning, the Rangers very quickly finished up the game.

Dane Dunning went seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks.

Texas was 3-for-11 with RISP and left 10 on base in the game. Very obviously, this game never should’ve gotten to extra innings. Especially considering the Yankees went 0-for-8 with runnings in scoring position.

GAME 76: 0-1 Loss @ New York Yankees

The bats went extremely cold for both sides on Saturday, but it was worse for the Rangers who couldn’t manage to score a single run.

With 8 hits and 3 walks, Texas went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 stranded. Meanwhile the Yankees were 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position but that didn’t even matter since the only run they needed was scored on a home run.

Other than the solo homer, Jon Gray had a great comeback game after last weekend’s 2.1 innings outing. Gray went five innings, giving up just that one run on three hits and two walks.

GAME 77: 3-5 Loss @ New York Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi had another strong start against the Yankees, going 5.2 innings and give up two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

The offense was looking hopeful in the first and second innings and then went cold.

The Rangers went 3-for-10 with RISP and left 10 on base.