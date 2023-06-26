Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers failed to earn a winning road trip following a bushel of missed opportunities against New York.

Matt Fisher writes that the LOBsters were out in full force for Texas in the series against the Yankees.

Grant notes that the Rangers are keeping close tabs on Nathan Eovaldi to make sure his heavy workload isn’t catching up with him.

Kennedi Landry examines the five Rangers All-Star candidates that you can begin voting for later today in phase two of the balloting.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle uses his own metric to determine which players should make the start at this year’s Midsummer Classic in Seattle.

Grant writes that Jonah Heim is helping his chances of being an All-Star of late, right as phase two kicks off.

Evan Carter is up to No. 8 overall in MLB Pipeline’s revamped midseason top 100 prospects list, with four more Rangers prospects joining him in the updated rankings.

And, Jamey Newberg takes a look at the prospects that have improved their stock right as the Rangers will be utilizing the farm to improve the big league club.

Have a nice day!