Minor league update for 6/25/23

D.J. McCarty started for Down East, going 2.1 IP, allowing three runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out three. Adrian Rodriguez allowed four runs (one earned) in 0.1 IP, walking two. Kai Wynyard struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Dylan MacLean threw 3.2 IP without allowing a run, striking out two.

Anthony Gutierrez, Gleider Figuereo and Tommy Specht each had singles.

Down East box score

Mitch Bratt had a Quality Start for Hickory, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out five.

Abi Ortiz homered and walked. Cody Freeman was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double. Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 4 with a double. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

Hickory box score

Alex Speas had another scoreless appearance for Frisco, striking out two and walking one in 1.2 IP. Justin Slaten had a scoreless inning, striking out one. Antoine Kelly struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Rehabbing Brad Miller played left field and was 0 for 4.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Aaron Zavala was 2 for 3 with a walk and a double. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans started for Round Rock, allowing two runs in four innings, walking three and striking out five. Kyle Cody had a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one. Cole Winn threw three scoreless innings, striking out one. Jonathan Hernandez had a scoreless inning, walking one batter.

Bubba Thompson was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Dustin Harris drew a pair of walks. Jonathan Ornelas doubled.

Round Rock box score