Texas Rangers lineup for June 26, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.

The Rangers are back at home and hopefully are going to resume scoring runs, after the difficulties they had in that regards last week. Against the lefty Boyd the Rangers have done the 3/5 swap again, with Josh Jung hitting third and Nathaniel Lowe hitting fifth.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -200.