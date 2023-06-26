47-31 - Rangers suffer embarrassing 7-2 loss to Detroit

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Detroit Tigers scored seven runs.

The Tigers have been swept three times this month. They had only won six games in June before tonight. Detroit currently has three starting pitchers in their rotation and one of them left two outs into the 1st inning with an injury. The replacement reliever lasted an inning and was also injured.

So surely the Rangers clobbered the hell out of this team, right? Nah.

Instead, it was former Ranger Andy Ibanez with the big three-run dong that deflated the home team and Ranger-that-never-was Mason Englert who carved up the Texas bats to pick up the victory.

The Rangers went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base, in case you were wondering.

Player of the Game: I guess Brock Burke is alive and apparently only allowed to enter a game when the Rangers are losing big to a bad team.

Up Next: Another baseball game.