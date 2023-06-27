Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland recounts how the Texas Rangers lost to essentially the entire Tigers’ bullpen last evening.

Kennedi Landry looks into the latest evening of RISP woes for the Rangers after they 0-fer’d against Detroit.

Matt Fisher noted all the reasons that the Tigers shouldn’t be an issue for the Rangers but didn’t account for the entire lineup being in a funk all at the same time.

McFarland writes that Cody Bradford made his first relief appearance since college as his role remains undefined.

Jamey Newberg writes that even as Texas deals with this current speed bump, they could be in for their busiest July in years.

R.J. Anderson looks at the top five prospects for the upcoming MLB Draft which is notable because the Rangers will select 4th overall.

And, the Futures Game rosters were announced with the Rangers landing pitcher Owen White on the American League team.

Have a nice day!