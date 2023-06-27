Alex Speas to promoted to AAA, per report

Texas Rangers minor league relief pitcher Alex Speas is being promoted from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, according to Evan Grant.

This is a move that I think we have been anticipating and wondering about for a while. Speas, the Rangers’ second round pick in 2016, has always thrown hard but has struggled with injuries, as well as with his command. He retired from playing and was a high school coach last year, but after being away from a year decided he wanted to give playing one more shot.

That decision is paying off for Speas. In 28.1 innings over 23 games for Frisco, Speas has allowed opponents to put up just a .133/.252/.184 slash line, with 47 Ks against 13 walks, putting up a 0.64 ERA. Since a four run outing against Wichita on May 11, Speas has allowed just one unearned run over 18 innings, striking out 32 of 66 batters faced.

Speas now will be part of the Round Rock Express bullpen, and will get a chance to show what he can do against more advanced hitters in the very hitter-friendly environs of the PCL. If he can get batters out for Round Rock, he will likely get a shot in in the majors later this summer.