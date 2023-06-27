48-31 - RISP reward, Rangers pour it on for 8-3 win over Detroit

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Detroit Tigers scored three runs.

The difference between tonight and some other games of the last few weeks is the Rangers finally got those timely hits that had eluded them as Texas turned a late 2-0 deficit in the 6th into a 3-2 lead that would eventually end at 8-3 thanks mostly to a couple of rare-of-late sustained rallies.

Those all important hits that scored the tying and go ahead runs came with two-outs and off the bats of Josh Jung and Leody Taveras who had been given the majority of the night off as two of the players most worn down by the recent slump.

With half a game to clear their heads, two of the young standouts for Texas this season came through when those opportunities had been wasted quite often this month.

Meanwhile, the Rangers trailed 2-0 in this game because starter Martin Perez allowed four consecutive singles to begin to top of the 2nd. It appeared as though Texas was in big trouble at that point but Perez wiggled out of the jam with no more damage and then didn’t allow a hit for the rest of the night through his six innings of work before turning it over to the bullpen.

Josh Sborz came on for Perez and looked on his way to giving Texas two innings of relief to continue his string of being near unhittable until Spencer Torkelson took him deep with two-out in the 8th to tie the game.

Trying to take things out of the hands of the RISP boogeyman, Ezequiel Duran hit the eventual game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the frame before Texas piled on for a more insurance runs with one of those crooked number innings that had catapulted them to the top of the AL West over the first few months.

The victory allows the Rangers to avoid the indignity of suffering consecutive losses to the Tigers.

Player of the Game: Thanks, Zeke.

Up Next: The Rangers and Tigers go at it again with RHP Dane Dunning next up for Texas opposite LHP Joey Wentz for Detroit.

The Wednesday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and can be viewed via BS Southwest.