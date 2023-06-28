Minor league update for 6/27/23

For reasons that currently escape me, there appears to have been just one full season affiliate for the Rangers who had a game scheduled on Tuesday.

Hickory starter Dane Acker walked four and struck out three in 3.2 IP, allowing one run. Jose Corneill struck out six in four innings in his high-A debut, allowing one run.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 2 with a homer and two walks, raising his OPS since being promoted to 1141. Alejandro Osuna had a double and a walk. Yosy Galan had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases.

Hickory box score