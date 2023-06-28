Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers were all about converting opportunities last night, which hasn’t been the case lately.

Josh Jung and Leody Taveras participated in the offense last night even though they were supposed to be taking the night off.

Martin Perez continued his trend of pitching well at Globe Life Field and pitching not so well on the road by racking up his fifth straight quality start at home.

The Rangers honored David Clyde last night, though he couldn’t throw out the first pitch due to a recent shoulder surgery.

Alex Speas, who has battled injuries and even walked away from baseball last year, has been promoted to AAA after going over a month and 18 appearances without giving up an earned run.

With the draft around the corner Evan Grant has a list of draft picks that didn’t work out, if you’re into opening old wounds.