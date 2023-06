Texas Rangers lineup for June 28, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Joey Wentz for the Tigers.

The Rangers take on Detroit once again, and we have some warm fuzzies heading into this game on the heels of last night’s win.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — LF

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start. Texas is a -210 favorite.