Minor league update for 6/28/23

Brayan Mendoza threw five shutout innings for Down East, walking one and striking out two. Wyatt Sparks threw two shutout innings.

Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/06/28/728055#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728055

Josh Stephan threw five perfect innings for Hickory, striking out ten.

Abi Ortiz had a homer and two walks. Maximo Acosta had a double and a stolen base. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 3 with a triple.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grasshoppers-vs-crawdads/2023/06/28/727207#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727207

Seth Nordlin threw five innings, allowing one run while striking out six. Danny Duffy struck out two and walked one in two shutout innings.

Evan Carter was 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/06/28/728902#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728902

Round Rock had a late night start so they will be updated later.