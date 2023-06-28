49-31 - Rangers get back on track as Dunning dominates Detroit

The Texas Rangers scored ten runs while the Detroit Tigers scored two runs.

That’s more like it.

After a couple of weeks of RISP worries, the Rangers broke through late in last night’s game and that emphatically carried over to tonight’s contest as Texas took a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning and just kept building on it from there.

Overall, the bats rekindled the magic from with their early-season form as the Rangers scored ten runs on 14 hits with seven of those going for extra bases including dingers from Josh Jung, Ezequiel Duran, and Adolis Garcia. The blast from El Bombi was his 20th of the year, which puts him on pace for 40.

Player of the Game: I’ve kind of buried the lede here, of course. As the lumber was producing fireworks, Dane Dunning was shoving. Dunning threw an efficient 8 2⁄ 3 innings on exactly 100 pitches and allowed four hits and zero walks with ten strikeouts while an out away from a complete game shutout before an infield single and home run blemished his otherwise sterling effort.

He was so ruthless, he even got Miguel Cabrera to argue his way to an early shower.

Dunning hit a mild rough patch after returning from paternity leave last month but that completely smoothed out tonight for one of his best outings as a professional.

Up Next: The Rangers will attempt to grab the series win in the finale against the Tigers with neither team yet announcing a starter. Were things to hold form, RHP Jon Gray would be next up in the rotation but it’s possible Texas could rest him.

The Thursday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT regardless. You can catch it on BS Southwest.