Texas Rangers lineup for June 29, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers:
Jon Gray Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Reese Olson for the Tigers.
Texas looks to take the series against the hated Tigers of Michigan. With a day game after a night game, Jonah Heim and Corey Seager are each getting the day off. Seager, who left yesterday’s game early (when it was already a blow out), says it is just a regular rest day, not a physical or injury issue, per Evan Grant.
Oh, and Cody Bradford is starting, not Jon Gray.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Jankowski — LF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Taveras — CF
Duran — DH
Garver — C
Smith — SS
1:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -175 favorites.
