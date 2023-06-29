Texas Rangers lineup for June 29, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Jon Gray Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Reese Olson for the Tigers.

Texas looks to take the series against the hated Tigers of Michigan. With a day game after a night game, Jonah Heim and Corey Seager are each getting the day off. Seager, who left yesterday’s game early (when it was already a blow out), says it is just a regular rest day, not a physical or injury issue, per Evan Grant.

Oh, and Cody Bradford is starting, not Jon Gray.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Duran — DH

Garver — C

Smith — SS

1:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -175 favorites.