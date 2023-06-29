Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Dane Dunning came within a whisker of a complete game shutout, though the Ranger bats have woken back up and he could have pitched considerably worse and still picked up the win.

With the offense getting hot, Josh Jung opines that getting hot at the plate is contagious.

Evan Grant depressed us yesterday with his list of Ranger draft mistakes, but today it’s a much happier list of top draft hits.

Grant also has a rundown of the last 10 drafts with grades, busts and hits.

Is Jonah Heim the most surprising player of 2023?

Adolis Garcia is making his case for the All Star game with homers in the last three games.

Aledo’s own Cody Bradford will be starting today, which will allow Jon Gray to start against Houston this wekeend.